Politics

Ntabeni family race: A clear front-runner as votes are counted

ANC candidate is set to capture ward in four-way battle

03 November 2021 - 07:57 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
Siphamandla Ntabeni looks set to win ward 10 in Matatiele for the ANC.
Siphamandla Ntabeni looks set to win ward 10 in Matatiele for the ANC.
Image: FACEBOOK

Of the four Ntabeni family members standing for ward 10 in Matatiele in the local government elections, ANC candidate Siphamandla Ntabeni is leading with 73.08% of the vote counted by Tuesday.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said he was followed by AIC candidate Luyolo Ntabeni with 6.29%, EFF candidate Loyiso Ntabeni with 5.56% and independent candidate Vuyani Ntabeni recording 4.33%, the Daily Dispatch reported.

Contacted by TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon, Siphamandla declined to comment until the outcome was finalised. He said he was waiting for his party and the IEC to declare the results. 

Last month Loyiso told the Daily Dispatch there was no friction in the family as a result of the two brothers and two cousins holding different political views.

“It’s democracy in action. We are strengthening democracy.”

Read more on DispatchLIVE

READ MORE :

Only one can be a winner: Family foursome contest same ward in local elections

Irrespective of who wins the local government elections in Matatiele’s ward 10, an Eastern Cape family will emerge victorious, as any of its four ...
Politics
20 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Election results 'beginning of the end' for ANC

Rolling coverage of the 2021 local government elections for Wednesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

‘It was a difficult election’: ANC admits challenges as it looks into coalitions

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has conceded the party does not appear set for a clean sweep in all municipalities, citing time constraints, ...
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. IFP makes KZN gains ‘because ANC wouldn’t stop its infighting’ Politics
  3. Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home Politics
  4. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021