Ntabeni family race: A clear front-runner as votes are counted
ANC candidate is set to capture ward in four-way battle
Of the four Ntabeni family members standing for ward 10 in Matatiele in the local government elections, ANC candidate Siphamandla Ntabeni is leading with 73.08% of the vote counted by Tuesday.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) said he was followed by AIC candidate Luyolo Ntabeni with 6.29%, EFF candidate Loyiso Ntabeni with 5.56% and independent candidate Vuyani Ntabeni recording 4.33%, the Daily Dispatch reported.
Contacted by TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon, Siphamandla declined to comment until the outcome was finalised. He said he was waiting for his party and the IEC to declare the results.
Last month Loyiso told the Daily Dispatch there was no friction in the family as a result of the two brothers and two cousins holding different political views.
“It’s democracy in action. We are strengthening democracy.”
