Politics

RECORDED | HSRC briefs SA on its election satisfaction survey

03 November 2021 - 11:03 By TIMESLIVE

The Human Sciences Research Council is briefing the media on the findings of its election satisfaction survey in Pretoria on Wednesday.

This comes after South Africans cast their votes on Monday. There have been some complaints against the IEC including about shortages of ballot papers at some voting stations.

