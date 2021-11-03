RECORDED | HSRC briefs SA on its election satisfaction survey
03 November 2021 - 11:03
The Human Sciences Research Council is briefing the media on the findings of its election satisfaction survey in Pretoria on Wednesday.
This comes after South Africans cast their votes on Monday. There have been some complaints against the IEC including about shortages of ballot papers at some voting stations.
It’s never been as important to be in the know as it is now. Subscribe to Sunday Times today and get 50% off. Click here to subscribe.