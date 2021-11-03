'We are not desperate,' says ANC as it prepares to enter coalition talks

The ANC said on Wednesday it was not desperate to form governments of coalition in several municipalities across the country after it failed to win them with an outright majority.

The party has maintained that despite a poor showing in the local government elections, it will not be going into coalition negotiations from a position of weakness.

The ANC dipped below the 50% mark nationally in the election and is heading towards losing several of its municipalities.

The party has already deployed its national executive committee member Jeff Radebe to lead a team to negotiate coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal where it was seemingly rejected in key areas.

The party will need coalition partners to run the majority of municipalities in Gauteng. It may also need partners to run eThekwini, Mangaung and small municipalities across the country.

Addressing journalists at the Electoral Commission's results centre in Pretoria, ANC top six members Jessie Duarte and Paul Mashatile insisted that the party was “not obliterated” and that the ANC was still leading.

By the 78% vote counting mark, the ANC had 46.1% of the national vote while DA followed with 21.75% and the EFF had 10.32% of the vote.

“Remember that we are not negotiating from a position of weakness. I think the numbers speak for themselves,” said Duarte.