'We will not tolerate corruption': IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa on coalitions in KZN

Hlabisa said they had put in the hard work over the years.

“The IFP has done the groundwork. On the south coast I physically started working in 2012, where it was really difficult to have even 50 people in an IFP meeting. Throughout these elections we knew that we were going to do well in the south coast because of the work that we had put in,” Hlabisa explained.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the IFP stood at 25.63% of the share of votes, according to the IEC. The party was second to the ANC which had secured 42.3% of votes counted.

