WRAP | Several politicians express gratitude as election results come in

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC), 58% of the 64,504 results expected had been finalised by Wednesday morning.

Of the 213 councils, 110 have not yet been counted.

Here is what politicians had to say.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

“I want to say I love you my fellow South Africans. We have a long road ahead of us, but we are on the right path. Thank you for supporting us. We are so excited to bring ActionSA to your province,”

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

“Today, because of the EFF, it is possible to say SA has passed the stage of being a one party dominated state. It is impossible to imagine this reality without the EFF. It took only eight years to put the titanic, historic and oldest liberation movement in Africa below 50%.”

African Transformation Movement’s Mzwanele Manyi

“The ATM may not have achieved what it had set out to achieve, but unlike others, the ATM has not lost anything. You can’t lose what you never had. Well done ATM. It’s still early days but the ATM is now on the map.”