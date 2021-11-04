ANC bigwigs to consider coalition options

A wounded ANC goes into the final day of vote counting thinking about the coalition arrangements it has to go into after a poor showing in this year’s local government election.

TimesLIVE has learnt that the ANC election management team last night held a meeting to consider the options at their disposal.

Chief among them, the publication understands, is the consideration of having a “swap” deal, where the ANC gets into an agreement not to oppose its coalition partner in a particular municipality in return for the coalition partner returning the favour in municipalities the ANC wants to govern.

This, according to ANC insiders, is the agreement the party was more likely to consider, as it was a more viable option.

A document TimesLIVE has seen includes a ward-based agreement where the coalition partners have a voting arrangement at the ward level in which the focus is on service delivery to the constituency.

The publication also understands that the ANC would be negotiating for a written coalition agreement similar to the one in place in Johannesburg, where the parties share mayoral committee positions and responsibilities.

According to the insiders, this agreement requires the leading party to consult its partners on every decision it takes in relation to service delivery.