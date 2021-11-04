ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | ANC, DA take 39% each in Nelson Mandela Bay
November 4 — 07:01
JONATHAN JANSEN | Red flag: SA is ripe for capture by right-wing authoritarianism
The potholes that were there on Sunday were still there on Tuesday. South Africans are not stupid. It took six local government elections since the end of apartheid to drive home a simple point — that you can vote till you’re blue in the face and it will make absolutely no difference to your material existence, especially if, like many of your fellow citizens, you are struggling to survive from one day to the next.
On the day after the municipal elections on Monday, load-shedding resumed and the petrol price shot up to record levels. This time the hasty handing out of cheap homes, the shameless doling out of cash and promises of utopia simply did not land. Officials were scrambling to explain record low voter turnout. The rain. The virus. The faulty machines. It’s quite simple, actually: the people are gatvol.
November 4 — 06:57
Work with us or pack your bags, victorious DA warns uMngeni officials
Just hours after its historic victory in KwaZulu-Natal's uMngeni municipality, the DA has issued a warning to the municipal officials there to either “work with the party or pack their bags”.
Addressing supporters gathered at the victory rally on Wednesday at Howick Falls, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said officials would be made accountable to the people of uMngeni.
“We have no time to waste — we have been given five years,” said Rodgers.
November 4 — 06:52
TOM EATON | We’re not fools, DA and ANC. We can see your gaslight at the end of the tunnel
It’s embarrassing to get stood up at the best of times. But when you’ve been ghosted in the full glare of the national media, it’s excruciating. No wonder Jessie Duarte and John Steenhuisen have been sounding like jilted teenagers as the full wreckage of the local government elections becomes clear.
Duarte, whose ANC fell below the symbolic 50% threshold for the first time in the democratic era, opted for that age-old favourite of the embarrassed teen: the blasé shrug, followed by self-serving revisionism.
Steenhuisen, not blessed with the sort of charisma that allows you to look cool and unfussed when you’re trying to fib your way out of a hole, simply chose to deny the existence of the hole.
November 4 — 06:48
Decade of decline: a look back to 2011 shows how far the ANC has fallen
There might still be some counting to do and some dust to settle, but one thing is clear: the ANC is a declining force. While the ANC slipped significantly from its performance in 2016, looking back to 2011 shows just how the party’s decade of decline has seen it fall.
Unless there are significant changes overnight, come the final vote tally, the ANC will only have majority control in one of the country’s eight metros: East London-based Buffalo City. This is in stark contrast to 2011, when it had outright control in seven metros.
November 4 — 06:45
Mmusi Maimane outlines his path back to formal politics
Former DA leader and founder of the One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane spoke to Eusebius McKaiser about how his exit from the DA has allowed him to grow, and with it his new “lit” persona on Twitter. On Eusebius on TimesLIVE he also critiqued the electoral system and explained why reform is crucial to improve governance.
Maimane confirmed he will return to formal politics next year and remarked that he is “not coy” about his political ambition. He explained why and how the results of Monday’s local government elections bolster his intuition about the limitations of the parties that dominate South African politics.
November 4 — 06:37
'Tectonic shift' as Patriotic Alliance takes Eldos
ELDORADO PARK, 30 000 voters— Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) November 4, 2021
2016:
Turnout 64%
DA 81%
ANC 11%
2019:
Turnout 69%
DA 78%
ANC 12%
2021:
Turnout 54%
PA 61%
DA 20%
ANC 7%
ActionSA 6%
Extraordinary result! The PA has become the largest party by far for coloured voters in Johannesburg - tectonic shift.
November 4 — 06:31
ANC and DA win 48 seats each in Nelson Mandela Bay
JUST IN | With the final results in, both ANC and DA attain 39% of the vote in Nelson Mandela Bay. Each party will have 48 seats out of a total of 120. This is a loss of 9 seats for the DA and two seats for the ANC, reports @rochelledekock #LGE2021— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) November 4, 2021
November 4 2021 — 06:25
