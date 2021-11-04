‘Keep my name out of it’: Maimane tells Steenhuisen to stop blaming him for DA’s election performance

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed his successor John Steenhuisen, saying he should stop blaming him for the party’s drop in performance in the local government elections.

The One SA Movement leader this week came out guns blazing after Steenhuisen blamed his 2019 exit for the DA’s performance in this year’s elections.

According to a Mail & Guardian report, Steenhuisen told journalists at the Electoral Commission (IEC) results operations centre that part of the reason the party lost support was that it “came out of that election [the 2019 general election] with a leader having walked off the job”.

Steenhuisen said very few parties in the world survive that.

Responding to the claims on social media, Maimane said the results were on Steenhuisen.

“Keep my name out of it. You made your bed, these results are on you,” said Maimane. “I am going to see you all in 2024. The future is independent.”