‘We are a new party, not a small party’, says optimistic Herman Mashaba as election results trickle in

Herman Mashaba says he is proud of the performance of ActionSA in the local government elections after it was formed in August last year.

He said the support from volunteers who offered their skills to the party at its formative stage and the voters who backed it in Monday’s elections, demonstrated that ActionSA may be new, but it is not a small player in the political space.

Mashaba addressed the media from the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Wednesday.

ActionSA contested the local government elections in targeted metros and municipalities, which include Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.

Mashaba said he had already received a coalition proposal from the ANC through informal talks, but he made his position clear, saying he would not work with the party, but kept the door open for other political parties.