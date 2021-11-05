ANC moves crucial post-elections meeting to Sunday

The ANC has cancelled its special extended national working committee (NWC) meeting which was scheduled for Friday.

Participants in the meeting were due to analyse the party’s poor performance in this week’s local government elections.

The party will instead hold an all-day special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte communicated the cancellation to NEC members about an hour before Friday’s scheduled 2pm start.