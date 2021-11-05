ANC NWC meeting to discuss election flop

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is due to hold an extended meeting on Friday afternoon to dissect the party’s poor performance in this week’s local government elections.

This comes after the ANC’s electoral performance fell to below 50% for the first time since 1994.

The ruling party’s national electoral support in the municipal elections held on Monday came in at 46.05%, while it lost control of the key metro municipalities Johannesburg, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni.

The poor electoral showing was expected to be the subject of intense debate when ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula presents his report on the party’s performance.

The extended meeting of the NWC was also due to be attended by provincial leaders from all nine provinces.

Mbalula was, among other things, expected to tell the NWC how the decision to use President Cyril Ramaphosa as the face of the election saved the ANC from dipping below 30%.