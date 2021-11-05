ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Who will control City Hall?
November 5 — 06:58
Now starts the shovelling at the coalition face of SA politics
It’s tempting to call Monday’s election a train wreck, but train wrecks usually involve more people and you don’t see them coming from quite so far away.
A great deal has been written about the dismal turnout, with some pundits suggesting that it is a crisis for democracy in SA. If this is true, it’s a crisis that’s been brewing since at least 2019, when just over half of the country’s eligible voters stayed home.
Either way, we’re here now, heading towards 2024 with an electorate so gatvol and ready to give up and burn it all down that it gave the Cape Independence Party 8,000 votes.
November 5 — 06:53
From amandla to amen: Jesus is coming very soon for the ANC
It’s quite possible that in ascending the mount of democracy in 1994 we became bedazzled by our achievement, forgetting the words of Nelson Mandela when he said: “After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more to climb.’’
We thought a new, liberal constitution would be enough to put SA irrevocably on a trajectory of democracy and, inevitably, prosperity. We forgot there’d be other, steeper, hills to climb. One of them is called reality.
In the 27 years — some of them great, others less so — that have intervened in the meantime, the novelty of being a democracy has worn thin.
November 5 — 06:47
The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully
In the days ahead, there will be a deluge of words about how and why the mighty ANC was humbled by an electorate increasingly finding its voice.
The high priests of the congress movement will, however, quote from the good book: “We have troubles all around us, but we are not defeated. We are crushed, but not destroyed. We are bending, but not breaking.”
It is what those loyal to the green, black and gold colours must say to each other to dust off the obvious rejection from the municipal polls. The ANC is in uncomfortable territory that’s becoming worryingly familiar.
November 5 — 06:37
Is the DA really growing?
DA dropped from 26% in 2016 to 21% in 2021
Where is this growth you claim? #lockdown https://t.co/2xdZkweDuk
November 5 — 06:28
Who will control City Hall?
The coalition race is on to see who will control City Hall.
Hours after the IEC announced that the ANC and DA would hold exactly the same number of seats in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, the wooing of smaller... https://t.co/WaAM2Yy2X8
November 5 2021 — 06:25
