EXPLAINER | Who won what in KZN as dust settles on local government vote

The ANC has won outright just three out of the 10 district and one metro municipalities in KZN, in what is a significant blow to the party.

Provisional results announced by the IEC on Thursday revealed that while the ANC still held the majority of council seats across the province, it had only managed to win outright control in Ugu on the south coast, uMgungundlovu in the Midlands and Harry Gwala in southwest KZN.

These are traditional ANC strongholds, which it was able to retain in what has been an otherwise bitterly disappointing election — in KZN and elsewhere.