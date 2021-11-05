Politics

IN QUOTES | Everyone has an equal chance to run for public office: Cyril Ramaphosa on LGE

05 November 2021 - 10:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the announcement of the final results of the 2021 local government elections at the IEC results centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.
Image: MASI LOSI

The contestation of local government elections (LGE) by more than 300 political parties and independent candidates was an indication that all South Africans have an equal opportunity to run for public office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) national results operations centre in Tshwane on Thursday night during the announcement of the results, and called on politicians to improve the lives of South Africans by keeping the promises they made in the lead-up to the elections on Monday.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Multiparty politics is flourishing 

In the run-up to election day, we have seen images of parties and candidates everywhere, on billboards, on street posters and on social media, all making a case for why they should get our vote. This is a sign that multiparty politics is flourishing in SA, and that everyone has an equal chance and opportunity to run for public office.”

The people have spoken 

I want to thank the South Africans who cast their ballots in these elections. By performing this important civic duty you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy. I want to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair. The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust — the elected councillors — need to get down to work.”

Service delivery concerns

“[South Africans] told us about leaking houses and frustration at electricity cuts, of feeling unsafe because of crime, and of being despondent after years of not working. At the same time, many have told us about the good work that municipalities, supported by dedicated councillors, are doing in their communities.”

What citizens want 

“They want their lives improved. They want better services. They want their representatives to be responsive and accountable. They want to live in a better SA with equal opportunity, where their rights are realised, and where they are treated with dignity and respect.”

Politicians must earn public trust

“We need to strengthen the trust between citizens and elected representatives through competence, integrity, performance and delivery. Public representatives need to be more visible and active in our communities. They need to focus on implementation and make the people partners in development. Above all, they need to listen to the communities they serve.”

