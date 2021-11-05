POLL | Do you support Mmusi Maimane’s presidential aspirations?

Earlier this year, Maimane told the Financial Mail he plans to challenge for the presidency in 2024.

Speaking to Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Maimane said his support for independent movements has not changed, but he has plans to see himself on ballot papers.

“As far as Mmusi Maimane being on the ballot paper, that is going to happen because I truly believe in this country and I want to bring change.

“I am not trying to be coy about it but trying to be direct and say my sole objective in this country is to bring about change so SA can truly enter a post-liberation era.”

The former DA leader has previously spoken about his ambitions to lead the country, saying he wants to challenge the current leadership and if he fails to deliver on his promises, he would be removed before the end of his term.

“Imagine a president who carries the mandate of the people rather than just that of a party. It means that whatever consideration they are making always has to be with the people,” Maimane said on 702 last month.

“As we see it today, the first consideration is party rather than people. What we are saying is, change all of that.”