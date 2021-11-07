IFP in KZN will work with anyone but the ANC

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal will not work with a party that has been “clearly rejected by voters and help bring them back” to form governments in hung municipalities across the province.

On Sunday party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa outlined the IFP's decision not to enter into any coalitions with the ANC. However, it is not only governance that informed the IFP’s stance.

Historic tensions between the two parties and recent wrangling are what will stand between an ANC and IFP government, Hlabisa explained.

“They (ANC) have let down the people of SA and the voters clearly expressed themselves when it comes to the ANC. We will not bring them back.