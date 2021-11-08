‘It’s not the DA’s job to save the ANC’: Steenhuisen lays out plans for coalitions
DA leader John Steenhuisen has assured its supporters the party will not form “unstable coalitions” with the ANC, EFF or any party that does not subscribe to constitutionalism, the rule of law and nonracialism.
In a video shared by the DA after the party’s Federal Executive sitting on Sunday, Steenhuisen said coalition negotiations in hung municipalities came with non-negotiable principles.
He said the results of the municipal elections proved the DA was the “real kingmaker” and the only alternative to the ANC because of the size of the party.
“We have recommitted ourselves to do what we can to weaken the ANC ahead of the 2024 elections. We want to bring them below 50% in those elections.
“To that end, we will not be entering into any coalition agreements with the EFF, the ANC or any other party that does not subscribe to constitutionalism, the rule of law, a social market economy and a capable state and nonracialism. These are non-negotiable for the DA.”
Steenhuisen acknowledged mounting calls for the DA to come together with the ANC, but said it was not its job to save the ruling party.
“It is not the DA’s job to save the ANC. It’s not what our voters want. It’s not our mission as a party.”
Last week, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should give DA federal chair Helen Zille “a call and meet for coffee” to discuss a possible coalition between the parties.
According to Holomisa, a non-partisan approach was needed for service delivery.
“The DA and ANC must sit down. Let President Ramaphosa call Zille and say: ‘Hi, Mama. Hoe gaan dit? (how are you doing). There are problems. Come nearer and let’s have coffee,’” said Holomisa.
He told Jacaranda FM that if the ANC and DA enter into a coalition, race relations in SA would improve.
“The DA and the ANC should work together and form a government in those areas and they will benefit because one, race relations will improve in this country. They are not obsessed with ideological differences. There is no difference in ideology in these political parties,” he said.