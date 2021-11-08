Politics

LOL! Chester Missing’s reaction to IEC head being labelled a ‘puppet’

08 November 2021 - 12:00
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has weighed in on Democratic Independent Party leader Anwar Adams' rant.
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has weighed in on Democratic Independent Party leader Anwar Adams calling the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) provincial head Michael Hendrickse a “puppet” in a viral video. 

Last week Adams disrupted the final press briefing at the IEC results operation centre when he demanded a rerun of local government elections. 

In his heated argument, Adams claimed the elections were grossly violated by some political parties before directing his anger at Hendrickse.

“What are you still planning and who are you the puppet of? That is what I recognise you as, the Western Cape electoral puppet, because you are not doing what you should be doing where this electorate is concerned,” he told Hendrickse.

Taking to social media, Missing made light of the puppet insults, saying the term is reserved for him, suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus and DA leader John Steenhuisen. 

“No, uncle. I worked very hard to earn the title of puppet. You can’t just go around calling everyone a puppet, not even the IEC. The term puppet is saved and reserved for myself, Carl Niehaus, John Steenhuisen and anyone associated with the Guptas,” said Missing.

In his hilarious rant, the puppet also took a jab at Mzwanele Manyi of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) gratitude to the party’s voters. 

Manyi said the party did well in the elections, despite not having reached its targets.

“The ATM may not have achieved what it had set out to achieve, but unlike others, the ATM has not lost anything. You can’t lose what you never had. Well done ATM. It’s still early days but the ATM is now on the map,” said Manyi

“That’s like me saying ‘well done, Chester, you never lost the World Cup’ when I was never in the World Cup.”

