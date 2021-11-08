RATE IT: Remove ‘Die Stem’, provide free water and electricity — Here are the EFF’s 10 coalition demands

The EFF has laid down the rules it will use as it gets to the business end of coalition talks.

In a two-page statement, the party outlined the conditions and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in the country’s councils.

Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.

The EFF’s coalition negotiations task team includes deputy president Floyd Shivambu, national chairperson Veronica Mente, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, MPs Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Among its conditions for partnering with another political party, the red berets said any strategic partner must appreciate its seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom and not “reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom”.