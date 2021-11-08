RATE IT: Remove ‘Die Stem’, provide free water and electricity — Here are the EFF’s 10 coalition demands
The EFF has laid down the rules it will use as it gets to the business end of coalition talks.
In a two-page statement, the party outlined the conditions and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in the country’s councils.
Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.
The EFF’s coalition negotiations task team includes deputy president Floyd Shivambu, national chairperson Veronica Mente, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, MPs Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former chairperson Dali Mpofu.
Among its conditions for partnering with another political party, the red berets said any strategic partner must appreciate its seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom and not “reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom”.
Coalition partners must also be prepared to commit to timelines to resolve service delivery issues such as flushing toilets, water and electricity supply and creating jobs.
The party said the recent local government elections were a “key opportunity for progressive forces to secure historic gains in the struggle for decolonisation”.
“We call on all who align themselves with the historic duty to restore the dignity of the black oppressed and working class majority to unite. We must come together on the basis of this mission, anchored in selflessness and integrity for the advancement of our country and its people,” said the party.
Any party that wants to align with the EFF should commit to the following:
Amend the Constitution to realise land expropriation without compensation within six months
Create a state bank within 12 months
Nationalise the Reserve Bank within 12 months
Cancel student debt within 12 months
Create state pharmaceutical company within 12 months
Pass Insourcing Bill within 12 months
Remove ‘Die Stem’ from the national anthem within 12 months
Open clinics for 24 hours and seven days a week
Provide free sanitary pads to all
Provide free water and electricity to all beneficiaries of SA Social Security Agency grants