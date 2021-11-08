WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses ANC elections 'thank you' event
08 November 2021 - 16:53
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the organisation's 2021 local government elections 'Thank you' event.
The purpose of the event is to thank members of staff, volunteers and communities for going out and exercising their democratic rights by participating in the 2021 municipal elections.
