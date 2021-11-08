Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses ANC elections 'thank you' event

08 November 2021 - 16:53 By TIMESLIVE

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the organisation's 2021 local government elections 'Thank you' event.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the organisation's 2021 local government elections “thank you” event.

The purpose of the event is to thank members of staff, volunteers and communities for going out and exercising their democratic rights by participating in the 2021 municipal elections.

READ MORE:

ANC not desperate to govern at any cost, says Jeff Radebe as coalition talks continue

Parties including ActionSA, the DA and the IFP have vowed not to work with the ANC in any circumstances.
Politics
1 hour ago

'The people have spoken,' says KZN ANC as support drops to 42%

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has provided insight into future plans for the province where it lost majority status as its support dropped to 42% in last ...
Politics
3 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Will the ANC mend its ways? Does it matter? SA is moving on

Instead of confronting reality after its elections disaster, the party will blame-game its way to self-destruction
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago
