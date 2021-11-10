Politics

Less than 30-day deadline to remove election posters in Durban

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
10 November 2021 - 12:55
Political parties must remove all posters and flying banners within 30 days of the local government elections. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Political parties have until December 1 to remove their election posters in Durban.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the display of election and voter registration posters was undertaken in terms of a council resolution.

“All parties must remove all posters and flying banners within 30 days of the local government elections,” he said.

If posters are not removed by the deadline, political parties will lose a R200 deposit paid per ward to display 800 posters. They will also have to pay the municipality R50 per poster.

“In the event of any breach by a party, the municipality, via the development planning unit, would contact the party concerned and the removal of posters will be carried out within two days after the party has been contacted.

“Failure to comply would normally result in the municipality removing the posters and recovering costs incurred from the party concerned at the rate of R50 per poster and the deposits made will be forfeited to the municipality.”

TimesLIVE

