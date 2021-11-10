POLL | Would you vote in an election rerun?

As coalition discussions intensify and deals are thrashed out, some have pointed to the potential of a rerun of the elections in hung municipalities where no coalitions are formed.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa alluded to this during his address to supporters on Monday, pointing out that if agreements could not be made, a rerun could be forced.

According to the Electoral Commission, no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities in the recent local government elections.

There have been concerns about voter turnout if there is a rerun after less than half (12.3-million) of the 26.1-million registered voters showed up at the polls this year.

While some on social media said they would vote again to ensure change, others said they had already voted for the party of their choice and that “was enough”.