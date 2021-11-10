Public protector 'still in the dark' on reasons for COO's resignation

More than a month after his shock departure, the office of the public protector is still in the dark as to why its former COO Charles Mohalaba resigned.

Mohalaba resigned at the end of September with immediate effect and later told News24 that his time at the office was a period he wished to quickly forget.

He had joined the office after the departure of former COO Basani Baloyi, who was at loggerheads with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The bad blood between the two had played out in public after their matter landed up in court.

Addressing parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee, CEO of the office of the public protector, Thandi Sibanyoni, said she had received a call from Mohalaba informing her about his decision to resign.

She said Mohalaba did not give any reasons for resigning but only said it was for personal reasons, which were not divulged.