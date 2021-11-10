Politics

‘Who suffers? The residents’ — Mashaba’s election rerun warning

10 November 2021 - 10:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he is confident his party would defeat the ANC at the polls if South Africans voted again but cautioned citizens stood to suffer. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he is confident his party would defeat the ANC at the polls if South Africans voted again but cautioned citizens stood to suffer. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on talks of possible election reruns in hung municipalities, saying he was confident his party would defeat the ANC at the polls but cautioned citizens stood to suffer. 

This comes after ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday pointed out that if coalition agreements could not be made, a rerun of elections in hung municipalities could be forced.

According to the  Electoral Commission, no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities in the recent local government elections.

WRAP | Here's what the major political parties are looking for in a coalition

Who will they team up with? Who will they not? What are the non-negotiables? - Here's what you need to know.
Politics
3 hours ago

Briefing the media on ActionSA’s coalition plans on Tuesday, Mashaba said if the party is forced to go for a rerun, it will do it. However, he cautioned citizens stood to suffer if there was the prospect of a rerun. 

“In the event no political party manages to get an outright majority, we are not afraid to go for election reruns.

“If we are forced to go for a rerun, we will do that, but in that period when we are campaigning again, who suffers? The residents because there is a governing vacuum,” said Mashaba. 

He said ActionSA would try to avoid election reruns by concluding coalition agreements. 

“We are going to do everything possible to ensure we don't go into election reruns. We will do everything in our power to ensure we conclude coalition agreements,” he said. 

Mashaba's statement comes after EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu said the red berets were not intimidated by a rerun.

Shivambu predicted a rerun of elections will “wipe out the dying ANC to zero”. 

“Ramaphosa says the ANC is ready for a rerun of elections in municipalities where coalition governments cannot be constituted, and he thinks we are afraid. We are not,” he said. 

Election rerun? Bring it on! — Floyd Shivambu fires warning shot at the ANC

"A rerun of elections will wipe out the dying ANC to zero - he must bring it on! We’re more than ready!" said Shivambu.
Politics
1 day ago

Coalition governments must be loose and unpredictable, says EFF's Floyd Shivambu

The red berets say they are not fussy about who they team up with in coalition governments.
Politics
6 days ago

‘It’s not the DA’s job to save the ANC’: Steenhuisen lays out plans for coalitions

DA leader John Steenhuisen has assured its supporters the party will not form “unstable coalitions” with the ANC, EFF or any party that does not ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  4. ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba Politics
  5. The election leader board — ANC: 1, DA: -2 Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...