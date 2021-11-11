Godongwana has not budgeted for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant beyond March 2022

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has not budgeted for an extension of the R350 social relief of distress grant beyond the March 2022 expiry date, saying that decision resides with the cabinet.

“In terms of the basic income grant or R350 or anything, our view is that it comes to an end, it was extended until the end of March. Between now and end of March, government has got to decide what they do and not Treasury.

“They will decide, do you want to extend it, do you want this? And if you want any of these things, you've got to decide whether you've got anything to cut to fund that,” he said on Thursday.

Godongwana was speaking to journalists in parliament before delivering his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

He said the fiscal framework was limited to R1.9-trillion and any additional expenditure on social welfare would mean cutting from other spending items to fund the grants.

“You can move money between programmes if the government decides to say, we are funding the extension. They will then point us in the direction where we have got to take resources and fund that,” he said.