IN FULL | Godongwana delivers medium-term budget in 'unprecedented conditions'

The 25 projects that are part of the latest round of Bid Window 5 will generate more than 2,500 megawatts of power at a weighted average price of 47.3 cents per kilowatt hour. This is the cheapest rate achieved in the history of the programme and is among the lowest rates achieved worldwide.

Over the longer term, creating a competitive energy market will help contain the costs of generating electricity and support GDP growth.

The second set of reforms we must continue to focus on are about improving the efficiency of South Africa’s logistics infrastructure to support export growth.

In this regard, government has announced the corporatisation of Transnet’s National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet and appointed an interim board.

This will create incentives for efficiency and competitiveness between port service providers — reducing delays, improving services and introducing cost discipline.

Transnet Freight Rail will allow third-party access to the freight rail network by the end of 2022. Allowing private rail operators to use the freight rail network will bolster system volume and capacity.

The third area is the speedy resolution of issues blocking the release of high demand spectrum and making affordable data available to firms and households. I am aware that a lot of work is being done to overcome obstacles to the release of spectrum. Madam speaker, we must ensure the completion of digital migration by March 2022. This is crucial to enable the full use of additional spectrum that will be auctioned.

Fourthly, to boost tourism and attract skills, the now completed e-Visa system will be rolled out to 15 countries by March 2022.

Fifthly, in the water sector, legislative drafting and financial modelling have been done to establish a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, responsible for improving the management of bulk water resources. The department of water and sanitation is fast-tracking its application process to ensure that the 90-day target for issuing single-use water licences will be implemented by March 2022, as part of improving ease of doing business.

Madam speaker, this package of reforms demonstrate government’s commitment to create a conducive environment for the growth and development of our economy.

In addition, we must remove the regulatory burden on SMMEs and co-operatives. In this regard, we will investigate different forms of support for township, inner city and rural enterprises.

Also of importance is a need to strive for policy coherence and policy certainty across government. We must also continue to strengthen the capacity of the state to implement policy and intervene in the economy in a manner that enhances, not inhibits, growth.

Madam speaker, the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan identifies infrastructure development as a critical component of changing our economic fortunes. In total, 62 priority infrastructure projects were gazetted last year. An additional 55 new projects from various sectors valued at around R595bn, with a funding gap of around R441bn, were recently unveiled. Therefore, we will need partnerships with the private sector to fill this funding gap.

The Infrastructure Fund is an important intervention towards our strategic goal of ensuring that total investment in public infrastructure is nearly 30 percent of gross fixed capital formation by 2030, as envisioned in the National Development Plan.

We will maintain our commitment to the Fund, including allocating R100bn over a decade from 2019/20, as committed to in the previous budget.

Further work is being done to unlock more infrastructure projects for execution.

There is strong collaboration with government departments and other institutions such as Infrastructure South Africa and the Development Bank of Southern Africa to prepare four projects with an investment value of R84.5bn in the telecommunications, water and sanitation, as well as transport, sectors.