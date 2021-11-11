OBITUARY | FW de Klerk leaves behind a complicated legacy

Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk will always have a place in SA history as a central figure who paved the way for democracy.

It was he who, after replacing PW Botha in 1989, sanctioned the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, the unbanning of the ANC and, ultimately, the end of apartheid.

But his unwillingness to take full responsibility for the horrors of the system he presided over after its downfall will also be difficult to forget.

To understand De Klerk, one must have some grasp of the world from which he came. Born into an influential Afrikaner family on March 18, 1936, in Johannesburg, he was 12 when the National Party took power.

The ideology of Afrikaner nationalism had been born in the previous century, largely as a result of the Boer wars. Afrikaners had been subjected to brutal abuse at the hands of the British soldiers.