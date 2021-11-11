Politics

Oppressor or co-liberator? Social media weighs in on FW de Klerk's death

11 November 2021 - 14:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu and Kyle Zeeman
Former president FW De Klerk died on Thursday at the age of 85. File photo.
Former president FW De Klerk died on Thursday at the age of 85. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Social media has been flooded with reaction to the death of former president FW de Klerk, after news of his passing on Thursday.

De Klerk died at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed in a statement by his foundation.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

De Klerk disclosed in March that he was suffering from the cancer, which affects the lining of the lungs. He was undergoing immunotherapy to treat it. 

Considered the last white ruler of South Africa, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa”.

He had ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994.

His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death:

READ MORE:

About FW? Julius Malema has social media in meltdown mode with 'Thank you God' tweet

It was not clear what Malema's tweet was in reference to but many on social media speculated that it may have been related to news of FW De Klerk's ...
Politics
2 hours ago

FW de Klerk, who handed SA’s reins to Nelson Mandela, dies aged 85

Former state president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.
Politics
3 hours ago

FW de Klerk is battling cancer, but able to work

Former president FW de Klerk is working despite receiving treatment for cancer, his foundation said on Tuesday.
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  2. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics
  3. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  4. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  5. ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...