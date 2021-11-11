PODCAST | Who is Sandile Mnikathi, the young deputy mayor-designate of uMngeni municipality?

Interestingly, he does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat. On Eusebius on TimesLIVE he explains the difference. He also tells us about his personal biography and how, as the son of a domestic worker, he has come to live comfortably within a blended family featuring black and white members but which is not a life that is crudely reducible to race as such.

The discussion ended with a description of the plans for the municipality, Mnikathi's response to those who think he is excitingly young but maybe too inexperienced for the job, and finally some thoughts on his academic journey including his research focus for his PhD which flows from his master's work.



