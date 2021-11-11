Politics

PODCAST | Who is Sandile Mnikathi, the young deputy mayor-designate of uMngeni municipality?

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
11 November 2021 - 19:58
The DA's Sandile Mnikathi does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat.
The DA's Sandile Mnikathi does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat.
Image: Supplied

Eusebius had a chat with the DA's nominee for deputy mayor of uMngeni municipality, Sandile Mnikathi.

Join the conversation: 

Interestingly, he does not identify as a liberal but as a social democrat. On Eusebius on TimesLIVE he explains the difference. He also tells us about his personal biography and how, as the son of a domestic worker, he has come to live comfortably within a blended family featuring black and white members but which is not a life that is crudely reducible to race as such.

The discussion ended with a description of the plans for the municipality, Mnikathi's response to those who think he is excitingly young but maybe too inexperienced for the job, and finally some thoughts on his academic journey including his research focus for his PhD which flows from his master's work.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

READ MORE:

PODCAST | Rises and falls in a changed political landscape

Eusebius McKaiser chats to Peter Bruce about how SA parties have entered a new era
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

PODCAST | Mmusi Maimane outlines his pathway back to formal politics

The leader of One South Africa Movement is on the comeback trail, bolstered by Monday’s election results
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Cricket SA struggles to defend compulsory take the knee policy

CSA’s Lawson Naidoo admits to Eusebius McKaiser that the directive was taken without consulting Proteas players
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  2. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics
  3. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  4. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  5. ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85