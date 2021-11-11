Ramaphosa, political leaders send condolences to FW De Klerk’s family

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday paid tribute to former president FW de Klerk, saying he played a “vital role in our transition to democracy”.

“We are saddened that FW De Klerk has passed away,” Ramaphosa told journalists who had gathered outside the National Assembly for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement.

Ramaphosa said he was informed by De Klerk’s widow Elita on Thursday morning that the last apartheid president had died.

“He was 85 ... and had not been well for while,” he said. “It saddens us because he did play a key role in ushering in democracy in our country. He was a leader of a party that was largely discredited in relation to the role that the National Party played in enforcing apartheid, but he had the courage to step away from the path that his party that he led had embarked upon from 1948 and we will remember him for that.”

Ramaphosa said the policies that the apartheid regime espoused and implemented had wreaked a lot of havoc on millions of South Africans, and that many people would never forget and had suffered from.

“But as a human being, it’s important to us as South Africans to pay our condolences and to allow him to go and rest because he was not well towards the end.