Treasury welcomes deregulation of electricity

The National Treasury has backed efforts to deregulate the energy sector by allowing private players to enter the market and sell electricity directly to consumers.

This as it described continuous power cuts implemented by Eskom as a drag on growth.

“There is profound uncertainty about the durability of the economic recovery, mainly due to renewed volatility in global conditions and the risk of renewed Eskom power cuts,” the Treasury said in a review of the medium-term budget.

Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding earlier this week, before downgrading it to stage three. On Thursday, the parastatal said the rotational power cuts would end at 5am Friday.

Generation capacity remains constrained as a result of a large number of unplanned outages and explosions at Medupi and Kendal power stations.

The licensing threshold for embedded generation projects is being raised from 1MW to 100MW, according to amendments to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act (ETA) published in August after President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened to stop the department of energy setting the threshold at 10MW.

The Treasury praised this move as crucial to economic recovery, but noted short-term pain to be endured until then.

“Raising the threshold for embedded generation will support higher investment, reduce pressure on the grid and lower the risk of load-shedding from late 2022. However, inadequate electricity supply will remain a binding constraint on economic recovery in the near term.”