Politics

‘We’re working to fix our country, work to fix yours’ — Mashaba and Chin’ono trade fresh blows

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 November 2021 - 09:15
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba traded shade with Hopewell Chin’ono.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba traded shade with Hopewell Chin’ono.
Image: Alon Skuy

The war of words between Herman Mashaba and Hopewell Chin’ono continued on Wednesday, with Mashaba urging the journalist to focus on “fixing” Zimbabwe before questioning ActionSA’s leadership.

It all started when Chin’ono, who has made world headlines for his criticism of the Zimbabwean government, took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a picture of ActionSA’s leadership. In the caption he said he came in “peace” and asked, “Who is in charge?”

In response, Mashaba claimed Chin’ono had an “inferiority complex” and urged him not to support “racialised misinformation campaigns”. 

Chin’ono hit back on Wednesday, claiming his question had nothing to do with race, and said Mashaba’s response exposed the ActionSA leader’s alleged “insecurities” on the topic.

“I was asking who was in charge because you were the face of the campaign, yet the picture that did rounds had other folks taking centre stage. Are you in charge?” he asked.

Mashaba responded, saying a depth of leadership was “a hallmark of democracy” and urged Chin’ono to “take notes”. 

“We are working to fix our country. Work to fix yours. Charity begins at home,” he added.

A ceasefire was called after Chin’ono asked Mashaba about the perception that mainly Zimbabweans were being targeted by ActionSA in its policy on illegal immigration.

The party responded to Chin’ono’s question by saying: “As ActionSA, we welcome the people of the world, but they must come here legally, and when they are here, they must respect our laws. No country can thrive in a state of lawlessness.”

READ MORE

‘Don’t impose your inferiority complex on me’ — Mashaba hits back at ‘who’s in charge’ of ActionSA jab

"Perhaps this is why it has been so hard to turn Zim around when 'award-winning journalists' find it so easy to support racialised misinformation ...
Politics
23 hours ago

‘Don’t waste our time’- Mashaba reveals ActionSA’s coalition non-negotiables

Herman Mashaba said he was dissatisfied with the performances of coalition governments in the past five years, saying it was important for political ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Mashaba not eyeing Joburg mayorship as talks with opposition parties reach advanced stage

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has poured cold water on speculation that he is demanding mayorship of Johannesburg as a condition for entering into a ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  2. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics
  3. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  4. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  5. ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...