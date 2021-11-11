‘We’re working to fix our country, work to fix yours’ — Mashaba and Chin’ono trade fresh blows

The war of words between Herman Mashaba and Hopewell Chin’ono continued on Wednesday, with Mashaba urging the journalist to focus on “fixing” Zimbabwe before questioning ActionSA’s leadership.

It all started when Chin’ono, who has made world headlines for his criticism of the Zimbabwean government, took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a picture of ActionSA’s leadership. In the caption he said he came in “peace” and asked, “Who is in charge?”

In response, Mashaba claimed Chin’ono had an “inferiority complex” and urged him not to support “racialised misinformation campaigns”.

Chin’ono hit back on Wednesday, claiming his question had nothing to do with race, and said Mashaba’s response exposed the ActionSA leader’s alleged “insecurities” on the topic.

“I was asking who was in charge because you were the face of the campaign, yet the picture that did rounds had other folks taking centre stage. Are you in charge?” he asked.

Mashaba responded, saying a depth of leadership was “a hallmark of democracy” and urged Chin’ono to “take notes”.

“We are working to fix our country. Work to fix yours. Charity begins at home,” he added.