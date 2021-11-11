What you said: Election rerun? I am joining the queue to vote
The majority of TimesLIVE readers who took part in a poll said they would vote again if an election rerun was called in hung municipalities.
According to the Electoral Commission, no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities in the recent local government elections.
If no coalition is formed to ensure a majority, a rerun of the election in these municipalities will take place.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said his party was not intimidated by the prospect of a rerun, and predicted that it would “wipe out the dying ANC to zero”.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party was also ready for a rerun, should it be needed, but cautioned that citizens would be the ones to suffer.
“If we are forced to go for a rerun, we will do that, but in that period when we are campaigning again, who suffers? The residents, because there is a governing vacuum,” he said.
There have been concerns about voter turnout if there is a rerun, after less than half (12.3-million) of the 26.1-million registered voters showed up at the polls this year.
But that hasn't stopped TimesLIVE readers from sharing their commitment to standing in the voter queue if a rerun is called.
Fifty-nine percent of those who took part in our poll said they would vote in an election rerun, believing their vote “can bring change”.
Thirty-one percent said they had voted for their preferred candidate already and political parties “must sort themselves out”, while 10% said they did not vote last week and wouldn't if asked to again.
On social media, many said they would cast their vote again, while others were sceptical about the results.
“If they can give us a chance to vote again, I will make sure,” said Papi Ramonyai.
“Yes and I'll vote exactly the same way I voted on the first,” added Rozario Brown.
Phelo Tyibilika Lexx said: “Even if they can do it 100 times, I will never vote 101 times.”
Mzwakhe Ndlovu said it was time for politicians to “adult up and find ways to work together.
“This is the future and what guarantee do we have for a different outcome? This is no time to fight about national policy — we gave them a mandate to fix these municipalities and deliver services at a local level.”
Why bother. The idiots keep voting for the same thieves.— Wild@heart (@Wildholic1) November 10, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.