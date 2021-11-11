What you said: Election rerun? I am joining the queue to vote

The majority of TimesLIVE readers who took part in a poll said they would vote again if an election rerun was called in hung municipalities.

According to the Electoral Commission, no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities in the recent local government elections.

If no coalition is formed to ensure a majority, a rerun of the election in these municipalities will take place.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said his party was not intimidated by the prospect of a rerun, and predicted that it would “wipe out the dying ANC to zero”.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party was also ready for a rerun, should it be needed, but cautioned that citizens would be the ones to suffer.

“If we are forced to go for a rerun, we will do that, but in that period when we are campaigning again, who suffers? The residents, because there is a governing vacuum,” he said.