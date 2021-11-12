EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC fell for racist De Klerk's trick

It's quite chilling that, despite his many moral and political sins, De Klerk was too moderate for some whites. That alone tells you just how far we are from a genuinely anti-racist SA.

For many whites, especially liberals, De Klerk was a hero. Former DA leader Tony Leon tweeted that, but for De Klerk, South Africa would have ended up like Syria. That is an incredible claim to make without adducing further analysis. I wonder where Leon bought his crystal ball from that is the basis of this sine qua non.

The most one can and should say is that De Klerk possibly shortened the pathway to the formal end of legislative apartheid. Nothing more. Nothing less. Despite the repetition of the speculative view that a civil war was imminent and apartheid could and even would have dragged on for decades, we simply do not know that to be so.

What we do know is that the economic and cultural chokehold of isolationism, plus renewed violent internal resistance to the apartheid state, was so effective that a pragmatist would have seen the writing to be on the wall, and so would choose a crafty end game that doesn't leave him and his ilk facing jail time, and with their assets dispossessed. That makes De Klerk an effective bargainer for Afrikaners rather than a moral beacon for South Africans of all hues.

Leon ends his tweet with the affectionate Afrikaans greeting “totsiens”. It is a word filled with loving affect. It signals a kind of connection to the person, one that is warm, affirming, gentle, and then some.