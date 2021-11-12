'I couldn't leave my country to hyenas': Herman Mashaba hits back at suggestions he is a 'front'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hit back at suggestions he is not the real leader and founder of the party, but rather a front.

During a fiery exchange with a Twitter user on Thursday, Mashaba was asked who the “real founder of ActionSA” is.

The former Johannesburg mayor did not take kindly to the insinuation he is a front, saying he would not have used his money to fund someone else's vision.

“You have to be a special kind of smart to believe that I would leave a successful business career, use my own money to build a political party, only to be a front for someone else,” he responded.