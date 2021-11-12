Twitter investigates Malema's 'Thank you God’ tweet after German complaint, takes no action

Twitter investigated and cleared EFF leader Julius Malema after it received a complaint from Germany about his controversial “Thank you God” tweet.

Malema had social media in a huff on Thursday with the cryptic tweet posted moments after news of former president FW de Klerk’s death. The last apartheid president died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.

It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of De Klerk’s death.

When approached by TimesLIVE, Malema refused to comment.

The tweet split opinions and, according to a screenshot posted by Malema on Friday, received complaints from as far away as Germany.