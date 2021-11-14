Tito Mboweni’s tribute to FW de Klerk gets tongues wagging

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni got tongues wagging this week when he paid tribute to former president FW de Klerk.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by his foundation on Thursday.

The last white ruler of SA, in 1993 De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994.

His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.

Mboweni was among those who paid tribute to De Klerk, recounting moments the two had shared.

Posting a picture of the last apartheid president, Mboweni wrote: “MHSRIP and rise in glory. We had major disagreements but we became friends. We actually at some point had dinners and smoked Cuban cigars together. Believe it or not. Go well Mr President.”