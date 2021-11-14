Politics

Tito Mboweni’s tribute to FW de Klerk gets tongues wagging

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 November 2021 - 13:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared his memories of last apartheid president FW de Klerk. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared his memories of last apartheid president FW de Klerk. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni got tongues wagging this week when he paid tribute to former president FW de Klerk.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by his foundation on Thursday.

The last white ruler of SA, in 1993 De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994.

His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.

Mboweni was among those who paid tribute to De Klerk, recounting moments the two had shared.

Posting a picture of the last apartheid president, Mboweni wrote: “MHSRIP and rise in glory. We had major disagreements but we became friends. We actually at some point had dinners and smoked Cuban cigars together. Believe it or not. Go well Mr President.”

While some joined Mboweni in tribute, others criticised him. Among these was EFF leader Julius Malema.

READ MORE

About FW? Julius Malema has social media in meltdown mode with 'Thank you God' tweet

It was not clear what Malema's tweet was in reference to but many on social media speculated that it may have been related to news of FW De Klerk's ...
Politics
3 days ago

Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela claimed it “took courage and the choice of hope over fear to cross the Rubicon entailed in the release ...
News
2 days ago

OBITUARY | FW de Klerk leaves behind a complicated legacy

De Klerk's unwillingness to take full responsibility for the horrors of the system he presided over after its downfall will be difficult to forget.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at 85 after a battle with cancer.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  2. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  3. Mayor, mayor on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Politics
  4. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  5. ANC’s young leaders push for coalition with EFF in all hung municipalities Politics

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...