WATCH | Malema hands keys of R1.8m Mercedes to Dalindyebo, bribery claims swatted aside

14 November 2021 - 09:22 By Lulamile Feni
EFF leader Julius Malema meeting AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in Nkululelweni. File image
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

There was ululation and dancing as AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo received his gift of an R1.8-million Mercedes from the EFF on Saturday.

The king showed off his dance moves shortly before he received the keys from to EFF leader Julius Malema at the monarch's Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha.

Malema had promised Dalindyebo a new SUV during his campaigning for the local government elections in Mthatha after the king called on all AbaThembu to vote for the EFF to teach the ANC a lesson.

