AfriForum gives Cogta minister until Friday to end ‘irrational’ national curfew

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has until Friday to respond to a demand by AfriForum to end the “irrational” national curfew.

The lobby group said on Monday it will approach the courts if it receives no response from the minister.

It said it sent a letter of demand to Dlamini-Zuma lamenting the continued curfew and national state of disaster as unjustified and irrational.

It also demanded to be provided with expert documents which support the ongoing curfew and written reasons why SA still had curfews. It also asked for supporting evidence that curfews are an effective precautionary measure against Covid-19.