Politics

Presidency announces mourning period for FW de Klerk, state memorial service to follow

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
16 November 2021 - 13:24
Nobel peace laureate and former president FW de Klerk with his wife Elita. Archive image.
Nobel peace laureate and former president FW de Klerk with his wife Elita. Archive image.
Image: Simon Mathebula / Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the national flag be flown at half-mast from Wednesday as a mark of respect for late former president FW de Klerk, the presidency said on Tuesday.

De Klerk died on November 11 after a long illness. He was 85.

Ramaphosa’s office said: “The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced the cremation and funeral of Mr De Klerk will take place in a private ceremony for family members on November 21.”

“President Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until the evening of November 21.”

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said a state memorial service will be announced by the government at a later stage.

“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event, in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate,” said Seale.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Private funeral for former state president FW de Klerk

Former president FW de Klerk's family has announced it will hold a private funeral for him.
Politics
1 day ago

FW de Klerk: A brief comment

The death of apartheid’s last president Frederik Willem de Klerk, brought into sharp relief the vital and urgent need for the ANC to return to its ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

FW de Klerk struggles to keep his ‘halo’ in check

The last president of the apartheid era, FW de Klerk, died after a battle with cancer on November 11, leaving behind a complicated legacy.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

De Klerk: a complex man with a self-serving streak

Though his final video may have been an attempt to dominate the narrative about his life, it changed little, notes the writer.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  3. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  4. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  5. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources