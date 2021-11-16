Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA leader John Steenhuisen gives update on party’s coalition discussions

16 November 2021 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday providing an update on the party’s coalition discussions in hung municipalities. 

The deadline for parties to make a decision about who to co-govern with is next Thursday, but parties are expected to make final decisions this week.

Steenhuisen is expected to be joined by DA federal council chair Helen Zille.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mashaba on ‘tricky’ coalition talks: ‘Parties are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the cheque is bigger’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says political parties who are willing to work with anyone for a "bigger cheque" are making the coalition negotiations ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Malema says EFF is ready to talk coalitions with ANC despite ActionSA rejection

As coalition negotiations continue, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was willing to swallow its pride and work with the ANC to achieve its ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  3. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  4. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  5. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources