WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema provides update on finalising coalitions

16 November 2021 - 11:54 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Tuesday expected to provide an update on which political parties the party will form coalitions with. 

Newcomers ActionSA rejected going into coalitions with the red berets when it discovered that the EFF wanted to work with the ANC in municipalities which the ruling party lost in the recent local government elections. 

Malema said the party was willing to swallow its pride and work with the ANC to achieve its objectives in hung municipalities. 

