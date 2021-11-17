Politics

24-year-old elected as ANC mayor in Oudtshoorn

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter
17 November 2021 - 22:42
Chad Louw speaks to journalists after his announcement as mayor of Oudtshoorn.
YOUNG BLOOD: Chad Louw speaks to journalists after his announcement as mayor of Oudtshoorn.
Meet the Western Cape’s youngest mayor who was sworn in on Wednesday to oversee the Oudtshoorn municipality at the age of 24 — his first political post since joining the ANC five years ago.

Chad Louw was ecstatic with his election, saying it was time the youth took the lead in top jobs.

“It is the opportune time that youngsters lead,” he said.

