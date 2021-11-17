Mashaba hits back at Malema’s claim he rejected EFF’s coalition because of ActionSA funders
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he agreed with the EFF in principle but could not form a coalition with the red berets because of his party’s funders.
Providing an update on the EFF’s coalition plans this week, Malema said the party learned via media that ActionSA will not work with the EFF.
Malema said Mashaba’s decision to reject his party’s coalition proposal was because of ActionSA’s funders.
Reacting to the claims on social media, Mashaba wrote: “It is sad and dangerous when a human being reaches a stage where they are unable to distinguish between the truth and a lie”.
In a statement, Mashaba said he closed the door on a possible coalition with the EFF because the party was allegedly in bed with the ANC.
He said his party would never form a coalition with the corruption-accused ruling party.
Mashaba said under the EFF arrangement, service delivery could not be prioritised because the ANC “wants departments filled with people appointed on the basis of who they know, not what they know”.
“Under such an arrangement ActionSA could not fulfil its mandate to fight corruption because it would, invariably, be investigating and acting against those with whom it is in coalition,” said Mashaba.
Malema said the EFF’s door remained open for the former Johannesburg mayor, saying they are willing to be patient with him.
“We have not moved away from ActionSA. They left us at the table. We are still there and they know where to find us. We have not shut the door for ActionSA. If the man wants to come, let him come and talk to us. We have no problem,” he said.
“We have taken a conscious decision to be extremely patient with Mashaba because he is a political illiterate. He is still new in politics.”
Malema said the relationship with Mashaba was strictly strategic.
“You cannot constitute Johannesburg’s successful municipality without bringing Mashaba on board because he has numbers. If you have a party like EFF, ANC and Mashaba voting together, then you have secured the city against Afrikanerdom,” said Malema.
“Mashaba is also a victim of racism. It showed him serious flames when he was in the DA, and he left ultimately because of those types of things.”
