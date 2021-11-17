Politics

Mashaba hits back at Malema’s claim he rejected EFF’s coalition because of ActionSA funders

17 November 2021 - 09:01
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he closed the door on a possible coalition with the EFF because the party was allegedly in bed with the ANC.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he closed the door on a possible coalition with the EFF because the party was allegedly in bed with the ANC.
Image: Freddy Mavunda Business Day

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he agreed with the EFF in principle but could not form a coalition with the red berets because of his party’s funders. 

Providing an update on the EFF’s coalition plans this week, Malema said the party learned via media that ActionSA will not work with the EFF.

Malema said Mashaba’s decision to reject his party’s coalition proposal was because of ActionSA’s funders. 

Reacting to the claims on social media, Mashaba wrote: “It is sad and dangerous when a human being reaches a stage where they are unable to distinguish between the truth and a lie”.

In a statement, Mashaba said he closed the door on a possible coalition with the EFF because the party was allegedly in bed with the ANC.

He said his party would never form a coalition with the corruption-accused ruling party.

Mashaba said under the EFF arrangement, service delivery could not be prioritised because the ANC “wants departments filled with people appointed on the basis of who they know, not what they know”.

“Under such an arrangement ActionSA could not fulfil its mandate to fight corruption because it would, invariably, be investigating and acting against those with whom it is in coalition,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba on ‘tricky’ coalition talks: ‘Parties are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the cheque is bigger’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says political parties who are willing to work with anyone for a "bigger cheque" are making the coalition negotiations ...
Politics
1 day ago

Malema said the EFF’s door remained open for the former Johannesburg mayor, saying they are willing to be patient with him. 

“We have not moved away from ActionSA. They left us at the table. We are still there and they know where to find us. We have not shut the door for ActionSA. If the man wants to come, let him come and talk to us. We have no problem,” he said. 

“We have taken a conscious decision to be extremely patient with Mashaba because he is a political illiterate. He is still new in politics.”

Malema said the relationship with Mashaba was strictly strategic.

“You cannot constitute Johannesburg’s successful municipality without bringing Mashaba on board because he has numbers. If you have a party like EFF, ANC and Mashaba voting together, then you have secured the city against Afrikanerdom,” said Malema. 

“Mashaba is also a victim of racism. It showed him serious flames when he was in the DA, and he left ultimately because of those types of things.”

RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema provides update on finalising coalitions

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Tuesday expected to provide an update on which political parties it will form coalitions with.
Politics
22 hours ago

ANCYL comes down hard on 'cult lead actor' Julius Malema as coalitions quagmire intensifies

The ANCYL national task team has called out EFF leader Julius Malema for apparently telling "lies" to South Africans about the real reasons coalition ...
Politics
13 hours ago

‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema

Coalition talks collapse and red berets vow to teach the ruling party a lesson
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. ‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema Politics
  4. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  5. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources