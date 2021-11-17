Nationwide river cleanup under way, says Senzo Mchunu

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said on Tuesday that his department was embarking on a nationwide project to clean SA's polluted rivers.

Mchunu was speaking at the National Assembly during a portfolio committee meeting on water and sanitation which discussed the department's and Rand Water’s interventions in the Vaal river system challenges.

He said the department would be embarking on a national cleanup project that will ensure that what happened in the Vaal river does not happen elsewhere.

“Rand Water has begun the work and we were happy with the initial briefing in terms of what they took us through what they had done.”

There is work that is being done on all the critical aspects, including the unblocking of pumps.

“What we now need is picking up speed and agreeing with Rand Water on the total amount that is going to be spent without further waste of time while they do the work.”