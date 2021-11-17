Politics

Ramaphosa to celebrate his 69th birthday with family after work

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
17 November 2021 - 07:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa was born on this day in 1952.
President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates his 69th birthday on Wednesday.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told TimesLIVE: “The president will celebrate his birthday with his family at the end of a day at work.”

Wishing Ramaphosa well, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: “He is still a boy and has his whole life ahead of him. He must take it easy. We understand he is batting on a wicket which is full of contradictions, but he must hang in there, especially since South Africans have been embarrassed by the people who yesterday were struggle heroes but today are being employed in corrupt practices.”

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the greatest gift the party could wish for Ramaphosa is the endurance to keep fighting the many problems our country faces.

“His is not an easy burden. We encourage him today to keep going as he fulfils the calling to serve as millions of our people are living under difficult conditions. As the president celebrates his birthday may God also bless him with more wisdom and courage to take our country forward for the better.”

