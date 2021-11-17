Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema mocks ANC mayor with moemish video

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 November 2021 - 11:00
EFF president Julius Malema took a swipe at an ANC executive mayor.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF president Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the ANC, posting a video of Maluti-a-Phofung municipality executive mayor Masetjhaba Lakaje Mosia struggling to speak English during a council meeting.

Mosia delivered the state of municipal address and tabling of budget 2021/2022 in June and stumbled through some of the wording.

Clips of the moemishes were compiled into a video shared by Malema on Tuesday.

In a caption to the video he took shots at ANC mayors and the ruling party’s candidate selection process.

His post drew mixed reactions from social media users.

Some joined the criticism, saying cadre deployment was hurting the country, while others slammed Malema, saying “English is not a sign of competence”.

