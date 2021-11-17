WATCH | Julius Malema mocks ANC mayor with moemish video

EFF president Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the ANC, posting a video of Maluti-a-Phofung municipality executive mayor Masetjhaba Lakaje Mosia struggling to speak English during a council meeting.

Mosia delivered the state of municipal address and tabling of budget 2021/2022 in June and stumbled through some of the wording.

Clips of the moemishes were compiled into a video shared by Malema on Tuesday.

In a caption to the video he took shots at ANC mayors and the ruling party’s candidate selection process.