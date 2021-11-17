WATCH | Julius Malema mocks ANC mayor with moemish video
EFF president Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the ANC, posting a video of Maluti-a-Phofung municipality executive mayor Masetjhaba Lakaje Mosia struggling to speak English during a council meeting.
Mosia delivered the state of municipal address and tabling of budget 2021/2022 in June and stumbled through some of the wording.
Clips of the moemishes were compiled into a video shared by Malema on Tuesday.
In a caption to the video he took shots at ANC mayors and the ruling party’s candidate selection process.
After successful Maluti Aphofung 😜😜😜😜 mayoral interviews by the @MYANC. pic.twitter.com/1bzG2yvi6K— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 16, 2021
His post drew mixed reactions from social media users.
Some joined the criticism, saying cadre deployment was hurting the country, while others slammed Malema, saying “English is not a sign of competence”.
English is not a sign of intelligence or ability to lead Julius🤔.— Believe (@phillpfigo) November 16, 2021
Yeah true but she needs to know it in this case things are done in English not venda— olwethu poto (@olwethu59212671) November 16, 2021
She could have read the speech in her mother tongue pic.twitter.com/7QA8CVRgTv— Operation May'buye🐊 (@IzaoBuyaiAfrica) November 16, 2021
The results of electing pensioners to led 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BA7ks7MfVm— Thabang Sekali (@SekaliThabang) November 16, 2021
Do we now judge people's intelligence by this foreign language my President.....— Hangwie Maphanda (@HMaphanda) November 16, 2021
