WATCH | Kenny Kunene calls Malema a cockroach over 'bantiti' diss
Social media was flooded with reaction after controversial businessman and Patriotic Alliance (PA) politician Kenny Kunene called EFF leader Julius Malema “a little frog” and an “irritating cockroach”.
Speaking on eNCA, Kunene said he will “deal” with Malema and threatened to expose him. He added that he will reveal the reasons why he left the EFF.
“Once I am done, I will then deal with this little frog. Julius is just an irritating cockroach that I must now deal with publicly,” Kunene said.
“When I meet him, he must tell me that I am a bantiti [convict] to my face. In the meantime, I will be calling the media and addressing all these issues publicly. After we have done what our people have voted for us to do, we just want to conclude our coalitions and set up our governments — and then I will deal with this little cockroach.”
I don’t know if extreme violence brewing or what! Kenny calling Malema a cockroach and you know how it pan out in Rwanda. Guns are out and it looks like someone will be dismembered. #COALITIONS #xenophobic— Aah Jolinkomo neo MDA (@neo_mda) November 17, 2021
#Loadshedding #PolokwaneMassacre Thixo!!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bhja8XQCI2
@Ruraltarain Kenny Kunene is promising to deal with the 🪳... it's lit. pic.twitter.com/HYAkpY0Eoq— Malose Marakalala (@CheMalose) November 17, 2021
His comments come just hours after Malema said he cannot imagine his party working with the PA, calling them ex-convicts.
Malema on Gayton and Kenny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ClSJkCYZj— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) November 16, 2021
Many were shocked by Kunene's comments and took to social media predicting a “war” between the two.
The fact that Kenny Kunene has called Julius Malema a Coackroach, and if that is not enough a Frog on national TV 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/F8RxH9WAHi— 🇿🇦 Nṱha_Na_Fhasi (@_HerchelleR) November 17, 2021
Boxing Match 😁😁😁 Kenny Kunene v Julius Malema 16 December 2021— Deucez mbambo (@Deucez_Mbambo) November 17, 2021
Kenny Kunene is gonna make Malema regret calling the PA amabantinti 👏😄— Don Buthelezi 🇿🇦 (@siya6888) November 17, 2021
Julius Malema vs Kenny Kunene confirmed. pic.twitter.com/FN1QuGRAJT— Themba (@Themba49960920) November 17, 2021
Julius Malema have made a mistake attacking Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene like that.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) November 17, 2021
Unlike the old school politicians of the ANC & the DA, these ones will swear back at him and call him names like cockroach.
They have no filters like him. He has met his match now. It's lit. pic.twitter.com/eCnos8E0ha
Kenny vs Malema its an interesting one Bet way should allow us to bet on this its going to be very interesting 😃😃— Thapelo the farmer (@thapelo_farmer) November 17, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.