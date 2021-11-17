Politics

WATCH | Kenny Kunene calls Malema a cockroach over 'bantiti' diss

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 November 2021 - 16:24
Kenny Kunene says he will 'deal' with Julius Malema. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Social media was flooded with reaction after controversial businessman and Patriotic Alliance (PA) politician Kenny Kunene called EFF leader Julius Malema “a little frog” and an “irritating cockroach”.

Speaking on eNCA, Kunene said he will “deal” with Malema and threatened to expose him. He added that he will reveal the reasons why he left the EFF.

“Once I am done, I will then deal with this little frog. Julius is just an irritating cockroach that I must now deal with publicly,” Kunene said.

“When I meet him, he must tell me that I am a bantiti [convict] to my face. In the meantime, I will be calling the media and addressing all these issues publicly. After we have done what our people have voted for us to do, we just want to conclude our coalitions and set up our governments — and then I will deal with this little cockroach.”

His comments come just hours after Malema said he cannot imagine his party working with the PA, calling them ex-convicts. 

Many were shocked by Kunene's comments and took to social media predicting  a “war” between the two.

TimesLIVE

