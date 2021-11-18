Politics

LISTEN | PA leader Gayton McKenzie in hot seat over ANC coalition decision

18 November 2021 - 12:39 By TImesLIVE
Powerful positions are necessary, argues Gayton McKenzie, to ensure tenders and job opportunities reach his 'people', referring in particular to coloured people, and working class and unemployed South Africans generally. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

In this first Afrikaans interview on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie dodged bullets from Eusebius McKaiser, who engaged him on his decision to form coalitions with the ANC in municipalities.

McKenzie criticises both the DA and the ANC, but attempts to offer justification for why the ANC is preferable to work with despite its shoddy governance record.

Listen to a piece of the conversation here: 

To access the full episode, go here

TimesLIVE

