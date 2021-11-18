Mashaba questions IFP over ANC coalition ‘backtrack’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has questioned the IFP’s decision to work with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, after previously saying it would not get into a coalition with the party.

As the November 23 deadline to form coalitions looms, several parties have been locked in talks to form majorities in the 66 hung municipalities across the country.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa announced on Wednesday his party had agreed to help the ANC take power in KwaZulu-Natal where it was needed. In exchange, the ANC would support the IFP in areas it needed a majority to govern.

The decision came a week after Hlabisa said his party would not enter into any coalitions with the ANC, saying the ruling party had let the country down and the IFP would “not bring them back”.

“They (ANC) have let down the people of SA and the voters clearly expressed themselves when it comes to the ANC. We will not bring them back.”

Mashaba noted this “U-turn” and took to social media to ask what had changed.